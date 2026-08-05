Harry Higgs betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Harry Higgs reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Harry Higgs finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Higgs' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|2023
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|2022
|T36
|68-69-72-64
|-7
|2021
|T15
|70-67-65-66
|-12
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|72-68-72-69
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-68-77-72
|+8
|16.150
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.145
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.199
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.014
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.288
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.357
|0.345
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards has helped his tee-to-green performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has struggled with a -0.199 mark. He has hit 67.70% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.70 putts per round and has broken par 19.96% of the time. Higgs currently has 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.