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Harry Higgs betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Harry Higgs reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Harry Higgs reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

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Harry Higgs finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Higgs at the Wyndham Championship.

Higgs' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2767-70-68-67-8
2023MC68-77+5
2022T3668-69-72-64-7
2021T1570-67-65-66-12

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Higgs' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6272-68-72-69-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-68-69-67-1339.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-68-77-72+816.150
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--

Higgs' recent performances

  • Higgs had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Higgs has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1450.191
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1990.103
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0140.116
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.288-0.065
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3570.345

Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards has helped his tee-to-green performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has struggled with a -0.199 mark. He has hit 67.70% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.70 putts per round and has broken par 19.96% of the time. Higgs currently has 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

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A. Eckroat
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Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
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Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
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USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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