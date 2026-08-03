Harris English betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Harris English sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at Rocket Classic
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Harris English finished tied for 33rd at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
English's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|2022
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at six-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|67-69-72-74
|+2
|2.85
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|71-76-69-69
|-3
|67.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.25
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300
English's recent performances
- English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.273
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.105
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.420
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.540
|-0.286
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.273 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
- English has earned 779 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.