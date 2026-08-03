Gordon Sargent betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Sargent has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.

Sargent has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.