Gordon Sargent betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Gordon Sargent sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Gordon Sargent missed the cut at the 2025 Wyndham Championship after posting scores of 72-69 for a total of 1-over. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Sargent's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.506
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.670
|-1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.336
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.038
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.866
|0.236
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.670 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 211 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.