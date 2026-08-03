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2H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Gordon Sargent sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Gordon Sargent missed the cut at the 2025 Wyndham Championship after posting scores of 72-69 for a total of 1-over. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

Latest odds for Sargent at the Wyndham Championship.

Sargent's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-69+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-69-67-72-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
  • Sargent has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5060.515
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.670-1.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3360.727
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0380.321
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.8660.236

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.670 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
  • Sargent has earned 211 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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