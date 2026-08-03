Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.105 (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blanchet sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.