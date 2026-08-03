PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Chandler Blanchet hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Chandler Blanchet will compete in the 2026 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Aug. 6-9. The tournament features a purse of $8.5 million, with Cam Young defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • Blanchet has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.250

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Blanchet has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1050.252
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0660.149
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.561-0.521
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.369-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.758-0.303

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.105 (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blanchet sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
  • Blanchet currently sits 106th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 347 points and ranks 106th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.23%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW