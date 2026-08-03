Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Chandler Blanchet hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Chandler Blanchet will compete in the 2026 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Aug. 6-9. The tournament features a purse of $8.5 million, with Cam Young defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Blanchet has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.250
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.105
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.066
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.561
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.369
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.758
|-0.303
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.105 (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blanchet sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
- Blanchet currently sits 106th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 347 points and ranks 106th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.23%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.