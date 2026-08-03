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1H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic

Garrick Higgo drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic

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Garrick Higgo has missed the cut in four straight appearances at the Wyndham Championship from 2022-2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to reverse his fortunes at this $8.5 million event.

Latest odds for Higgo at the Wyndham Championship.

Higgo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-72-1
2024MC72-72+4
2023MC69-70-1
2022MC73-71+4

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Higgo has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at the Wyndham Championship from 2022-2025.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Higgo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4872-68-70-70-84.169
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3269-65-75-68-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Higgo has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has averaged -0.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0240.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.740-1.316
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.206-0.414
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0660.655
Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.988-0.828

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.740 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 17.28% of the time.
  • Higgo has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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