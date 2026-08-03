Garrick Higgo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.740 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 17.28% of the time.