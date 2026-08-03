Garrick Higgo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Garrick Higgo drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Classic
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Garrick Higgo has missed the cut in four straight appearances at the Wyndham Championship from 2022-2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to reverse his fortunes at this $8.5 million event.
Higgo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Higgo has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at the Wyndham Championship from 2022-2025.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|72-68-70-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|69-65-75-68
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-67-70-63
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.024
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.740
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.206
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.066
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.988
|-0.828
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.740 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 17.28% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.