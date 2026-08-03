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Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Erik van Rooyen sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Erik van Rooyen returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew from the event.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Wyndham Championship.

Van Rooyen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD73-
2024MC71-71+2
2023MC73-67E
2021T3765-69-73-65-8

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament after shooting 73 in the first round.
  • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-68E--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-69-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge7065-72-74-73+43.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-66-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.000

Van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.828 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.138-0.279
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.503-0.208
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0590.290
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5100.828
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1890.632

Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.503 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
  • Van Rooyen has accumulated 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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