Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Erik van Rooyen sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Erik van Rooyen returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew from the event.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|73
|-
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|73-67
|E
|2021
|T37
|65-69-73-65
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament after shooting 73 in the first round.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-69-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|3.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|72-69-65-72
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.828 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.138
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.503
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.059
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.510
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.189
|0.632
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.503 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has accumulated 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.