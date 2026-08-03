Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Eric Cole hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Eric Cole finished tied for 74th at five-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Cole's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2024
|T7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|2023
|T14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of five-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55.000
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.542
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.071
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.397
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.598
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.525
|-0.208
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.542 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.071 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.