Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.542 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.071 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 23.69% of the time.