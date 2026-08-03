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1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Eric Cole hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Eric Cole finished tied for 74th at five-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Cole at the Wyndham Championship.

Cole's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7470-67-78-70+5
2024T768-68-69-63-12
2023T1469-65-66-70-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of five-over.
  • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC67-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3863-65-69-73-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.542-0.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.071-0.413
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3970.139
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5980.312
Average Strokes Gained: Total450.525-0.208

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.542 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.071 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
  • Cole has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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