Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Emiliano Grillo hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Emiliano Grillo returns to the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th last year at 4-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performances at this tournament.
Grillo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|2024
|T59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.046
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.209
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.095
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.172
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.012
|1.614
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Grillo currently sits 104th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 361 points and has a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.