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1H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Emiliano Grillo hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Emiliano Grillo returns to the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th last year at 4-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performances at this tournament.

Latest odds for Grillo at the Wyndham Championship.

Grillo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4467-69-70-70-4
2024T5969-66-72-70-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-67-69-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
  • Grillo has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 1.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0460.225
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2090.593
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.0950.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.1720.726
Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.0121.614

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
  • Grillo currently sits 104th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 361 points and has a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks 95th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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