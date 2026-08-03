Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.