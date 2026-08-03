Dylan Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 (148th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wu sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.