Dylan Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Dylan Wu drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2024 and returns to Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9. The tournament offers a $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.
Wu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2023
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+11
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at 3-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.432
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.153
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.110
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.170
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.560
|-0.247
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 (148th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wu sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Wu ranked 160th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 102 points in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.