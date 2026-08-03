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1H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Dylan Wu drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Dylan Wu drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2024 and returns to Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9. The tournament offers a $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Wu at the Wyndham Championship.

Wu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-73+4
2023T5168-70-70-69-3
2022MC74-77+11

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at 3-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6567-70-71-71-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-67E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7273-71-82-72+185.750
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-71-68-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
  • Wu has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.432-0.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.153-0.120
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.110-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.1700.329
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.560-0.247

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.432 (148th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wu sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
  • Wu ranked 160th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 102 points in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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