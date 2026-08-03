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2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Doug Ghim's 122-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

Doug Ghim's 122-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

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Doug Ghim missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Ghim at the Wyndham Championship.

Ghim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-2
2024T4168-66-68-72-6
2023T5167-70-72-68-3
2022MC69-72+1
2021MC68-70-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-70-67-1151
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1792
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-429
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-927
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2758
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3069-71-69-72-724

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Ghim has an average of 0.901 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6580.901
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0110.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2650.190
Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0530.343
Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8821.453

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a 0.011 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
  • Ghim ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.53% and has earned 394 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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