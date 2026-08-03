Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Doug Ghim's 122-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic
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Doug Ghim missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Ghim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2024
|T41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|2023
|T51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|2022
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|51
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|92
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|29
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|27
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|58
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.901 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.658
|0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.011
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.265
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.053
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.882
|1.453
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a 0.011 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
- Ghim ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 12.53% and has earned 394 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.