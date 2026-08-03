Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.795 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.334 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.

Riley's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.07% ranked 152nd on TOUR, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.835 ranked 145th.