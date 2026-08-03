Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Davis Riley reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic
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Davis Riley will compete at the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Riley missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Riley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|2024
|T38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|T13
|67-66-68-69
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.795
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.334
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.224
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.517
|0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.835
|0.141
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.795 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.334 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Riley's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.07% ranked 152nd on TOUR, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.835 ranked 145th.
- He has earned 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.