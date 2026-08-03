PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

Davis Riley reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Davis Riley will compete at the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Riley missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Riley at the Wyndham Championship.

Riley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-65-1
2024T3869-66-68-70-7
2023MC71-72+3
2022T1367-66-68-69-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic368-64-63-70-15190.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
  • Riley has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.795-0.337
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.3340.115
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.224-0.376
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5170.739
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.8350.141

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.795 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.334 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
  • Riley's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.07% ranked 152nd on TOUR, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.835 ranked 145th.
  • He has earned 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW