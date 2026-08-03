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1H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Davis Chatfield drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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The Wyndham Championship returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, Aug. 6-9, 2026. This marks Chatfield's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3369-66-70-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583

Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Chatfield has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged 1.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.332-0.383
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0740.860
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0150.002
Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0800.647
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1621.126

Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.074 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.00%.
  • Chatfield has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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