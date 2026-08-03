Davis Chatfield betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Davis Chatfield drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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The Wyndham Championship returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, Aug. 6-9, 2026. This marks Chatfield's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged 1.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.332
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.074
|0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.015
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.080
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.162
|1.126
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.074 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.00%.
- Chatfield has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.