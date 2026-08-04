David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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David Skinns sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana
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David Skinns returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifty-fifth.
Skinns's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2022
|80
|70-69-73-70
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Skinns's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Skinns has competed in this tournament three times over the past five years with his best finish being tied for 55th in 2025.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Skinns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-66-68-70
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-65-70
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|73-69-67-67
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|22.000
Skinns's recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.021
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.033
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.105
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.066
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.117
|0.248
Skinns's advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a -0.033 mark. He has posted a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he has broken par 21.70% of the time.
- Skinns currently ranks 144th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 154 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.