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David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

David Skinns sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

David Skinns sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

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David Skinns returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifty-fifth.

Latest odds for Skinns at the Wyndham Championship.

Skinns's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5570-66-73-68-3
2024MC69-72+1
20228070-69-73-70+2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Skinns's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Skinns has competed in this tournament three times over the past five years with his best finish being tied for 55th in 2025.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Skinns's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-66-68-70-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-65-70-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000

Skinns's recent performances

  • Skinns has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
  • Skinns has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.021-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0330.108
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1050.396
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.066-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1170.248

Skinns's advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a -0.033 mark. He has posted a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he has broken par 21.70% of the time.
  • Skinns currently ranks 144th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 154 points earned this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

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Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
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