David Lipsky betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
David Lipsky's 188-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
David Lipsky finished tied for 44th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Lipsky's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|2024
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2023
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|2022
|T27
|68-69-69-66
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.331
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.064
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.221
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.152
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.022
|0.513
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Lipsky currently ranks 78th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 487 points and has a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Total average (98th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.