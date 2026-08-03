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2H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

David Lipsky's 188-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

David Lipsky's 188-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

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David Lipsky finished tied for 44th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the Wyndham Championship.

Lipsky's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4470-67-66-73-4
2024MC72-68E
2023T4567-71-70-68-4
2022T2768-69-69-66-8

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3167-67-67-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.331-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.064-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2210.251
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1520.432
Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.0220.513

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
  • Lipsky currently ranks 78th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 487 points and has a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Total average (98th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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