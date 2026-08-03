Dan Brown betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.