Dan Brown betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Dan Brown will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Brown's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|66-71-69-71
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|68-75-70-75
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has made two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.003
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.412
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.405
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.323
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.313
|-0.383
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Brown has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.