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1H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Dan Brown will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Brown at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Brown's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1866-71-69-71-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4769-67-70-67-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has made two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Brown has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.003-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4121.061
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.405-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.323-1.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.313-0.383

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
  • Brown has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 140th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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