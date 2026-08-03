C.T. Pan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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C.T. Pan spins tee shot to set up birdie at Houston Open
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C.T. Pan returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9, looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event where he withdrew in 2024. The 2026 Wyndham Championship features an $8.5 million purse, with defending champion Cam Young having shot 22-under to claim the title last year.
Pan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|67
|-
|2023
|T64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|2022
|WD
|68-70-75
|-
|2021
|T29
|68-69-66-67
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Pan's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after an opening round of 67.
- Pan's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Pan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-75-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|35.833
Pan's recent performances
- Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- Pan has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has averaged -0.955 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.955
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has struggled with his overall ball-striking in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark and a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average.
- His short game has been a bright spot with a positive 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
- Pan's putting has been his biggest weakness, averaging -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.955 Strokes Gained: Total mark.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.