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1H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

C.T. Pan spins tee shot to set up birdie at Houston Open

C.T. Pan spins tee shot to set up birdie at Houston Open

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C.T. Pan returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9, looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event where he withdrew in 2024. The 2026 Wyndham Championship features an $8.5 million purse, with defending champion Cam Young having shot 22-under to claim the title last year.

Latest odds for Pan at the Wyndham Championship.

Pan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024WD67-
2023T6470-68-68-74E
2022WD68-70-75-
2021T2968-69-66-67-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Pan's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after an opening round of 67.
  • Pan's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Pan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 2026Evans Scholars InvitationalMC70-74+2--
July 12, 2026The Blue ChampionshipMC72-72E--
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSW/D73+2--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-75-70+35.000
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6971-72-77-77+96.375
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6869-69-74-70-23.125
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5772-66-73-69-45.100
Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2170-64-69-67-1035.833

Pan's recent performances

  • Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
  • Pan has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pan has averaged -0.955 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.322
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.737
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.955

Pan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pan has struggled with his overall ball-striking in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark and a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average.
  • His short game has been a bright spot with a positive 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
  • Pan's putting has been his biggest weakness, averaging -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.955 Strokes Gained: Total mark.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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