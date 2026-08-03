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1H AGO

Cooper Hrabak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Cooper Hrabak has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years. The 2026 Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9.

Latest odds for Hrabak at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • Hrabak has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hrabak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-78+11--

Hrabak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.567-0.568
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.141-3.141
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.462-1.463
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.593-0.594
Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.764-5.764

Hrabak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hrabak has struggled with his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of -3.141. His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 44.44%.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 in 2026 is paired with a Driving Distance of 294.3 yards.
  • On the greens, Hrabak has delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round and has broken par 5.56% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hrabak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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