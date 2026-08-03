Cooper Hrabak betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Cooper Hrabak has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years. The 2026 Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hrabak has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hrabak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
Hrabak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.567
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.141
|-3.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.462
|-1.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.593
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.764
|-5.764
Hrabak's advanced stats and rankings
- Hrabak has struggled with his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of -3.141. His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 44.44%.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 in 2026 is paired with a Driving Distance of 294.3 yards.
- On the greens, Hrabak has delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round and has broken par 5.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hrabak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.