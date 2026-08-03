Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.498 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.01% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 18.64% of the time.