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Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

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Christo Lamprecht will be making his debut at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving his recent tournament form at this $8.5 million event.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6468-69-64-77-22.551
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-72-68-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--

Lamprecht's recent performances

  • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 3-under.
  • Lamprecht has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.911 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -2.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0460.001
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-1.498-1.911
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.016-0.532
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.355-0.380
Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.915-2.822

Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.498 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 18.64% of the time.
  • Lamprecht has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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