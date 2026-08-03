Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship
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Christo Lamprecht will be making his debut at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving his recent tournament form at this $8.5 million event.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-69-64-77
|-2
|2.551
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 3-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.911 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -2.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.046
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-1.498
|-1.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.016
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.355
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.915
|-2.822
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.498 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 18.64% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.