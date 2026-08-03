PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 62nd at last year's Wyndham Championship with a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Wyndham Championship.

Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6265-69-72-73-1
2024T2270-66-63-71-10
2023T5169-68-69-71-3
2022T4766-70-68-70-6

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4568-69-68-70-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-69-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6969-69-70-75-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2172-65-66-67-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1268-68-68-65-1560.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-70-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3268-68-67-74-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000

Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.314-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4160.696
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2130.014
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4390.497
Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7550.934

Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.416 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivers a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks fourth with a 12.54% Bogey Avoidance rate while breaking par 22.06% of the time (65th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW