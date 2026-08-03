Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 62nd at last year's Wyndham Championship with a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this tournament.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|2024
|T22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|2023
|T51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|2022
|T47
|66-70-68-70
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-69-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|69-69-70-75
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|60.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|68-68-67-74
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.314
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.416
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.213
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.439
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.755
|0.934
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.416 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivers a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks fourth with a 12.54% Bogey Avoidance rate while breaking par 22.06% of the time (65th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.