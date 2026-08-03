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2H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Rocket Classic

Chris Kirk sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Rocket Classic

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Chris Kirk finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that strong performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Kirk at the Wyndham Championship.

Kirk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T566-65-67-68-14
2023MC73-71+4
2021T2964-69-69-68-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-66-70-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Kirk has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.014-0.092
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4371.002
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0980.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.470-0.618
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.0520.425

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (90th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sported a 0.437 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
  • Kirk has earned 228 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 127th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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