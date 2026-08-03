Chris Kirk betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Chris Kirk sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Rocket Classic
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Chris Kirk finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that strong performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Kirk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2021
|T29
|64-69-69-68
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-66-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.014
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.437
|1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.098
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.470
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.052
|0.425
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (90th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sported a 0.437 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 228 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.