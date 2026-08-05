Chez Reavie betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic
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Chez Reavie returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Reavie looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Reavie's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|2023
|T27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|2022
|T47
|68-71-69-66
|-6
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|4.169
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-80
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|71
|67-67-70-72
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-70-73
|+4
|4.823
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
- Reavie has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.581
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.043
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.079
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.948
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.245
|-0.619
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.6 yards reflects his conservative approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sported a -0.043 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie delivered a 0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he ranked 212th with only 4 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.