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4H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic

Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic

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Chez Reavie returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Reavie looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Reavie at the Wyndham Championship.

Reavie's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-66-3
2023T2771-67-66-69-7
2022T4768-71-69-66-6
2021MC70-72+2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Reavie's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4871-69-66-74-84.169
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-80-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7167-67-70-72-6--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-70-73+44.823
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100

Reavie's recent performances

  • Reavie's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
  • Reavie has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reavie has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.581-0.304
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.043-0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.079-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.9480.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.245-0.619

Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.6 yards reflects his conservative approach off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sported a -0.043 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reavie delivered a 0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he ranked 212th with only 4 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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