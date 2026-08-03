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1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Chandler Phillips sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Chandler Phillips returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. Phillips finished tied for 34th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Wyndham Championship.

Phillips' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3465-67-71-71-6
2024T3867-69-71-66-7

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Phillips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100

Phillips' recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.1140.008
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.5570.144
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2320.708
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3580.317
Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0811.176

Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.557 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 61.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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