Chandler Phillips betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Chandler Phillips sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Chandler Phillips returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. Phillips finished tied for 34th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year.
Phillips' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|2024
|T38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.114
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.557
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.232
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.358
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.081
|1.176
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.557 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 61.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.61, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.