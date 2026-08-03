Chandler Phillips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Phillips has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.