Chan Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 8-under.

Kim has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.