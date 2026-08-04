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1H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

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Chan Kim finished tied for 12th at 11-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll return to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve upon his missed cut from 2025 at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-74+1
2024T1269-66-67-67-11

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6267-73-70-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3464-65-68-75-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-67-71-70-86.629
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3866-65-71-69-1317.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.600
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-74-6--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 8-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0120.135
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0970.315
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1180.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.144-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0590.388

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
  • His average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards and Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.38% reflect his current form this season.
  • Kim has posted a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
  • He has maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.47% and breaks par 23.23% of the time this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

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