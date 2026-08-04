Chan Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana
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Chan Kim finished tied for 12th at 11-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll return to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve upon his missed cut from 2025 at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|2024
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|67-73-70-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|64-65-68-75
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|6.629
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|66-65-71-69
|-13
|17.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-74
|-6
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 8-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.012
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.097
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.118
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.144
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.059
|0.388
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards and Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.38% reflect his current form this season.
- Kim has posted a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
- He has maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.47% and breaks par 23.23% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.