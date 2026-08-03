Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 30th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 9-under.

He has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.