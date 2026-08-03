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2H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Chad Ramey hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Chad Ramey missed the cut last time he played in this tournament, shooting 3-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Ramey at the Wyndham Championship.

Ramey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71+3
2024T5265-64-73-74-4
2023MC72-68E
2022MC70-71+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC74-71+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 30th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 9-under.
  • He has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.087-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.414-0.637
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.0380.158
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.331-0.103
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.209-0.824

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.414 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 55th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.70%.
  • Ramey has earned 206 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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