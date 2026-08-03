Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Chad Ramey hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Chad Ramey missed the cut last time he played in this tournament, shooting 3-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2024
|T52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at 4-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 30th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.087
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.414
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.038
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.331
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.209
|-0.824
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.414 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 55th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.70%.
- Ramey has earned 206 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.