Carson Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Young's best finish over his last ten appearances was T34 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 10-under.

Young has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.