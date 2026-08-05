Carson Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Carson Young hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Carson Young returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T60.
Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2023
|T67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished T60 after posting a score of 2-under.
- Young made the cut in 2025 after missing the cut in 2024.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-70-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-69-79
|+2
|2.302
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|70-69-74-68
|-3
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young's best finish over his last ten appearances was T34 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 10-under.
- Young has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.127
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.004
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.043
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.181
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.093
|-0.191
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Young has a 0.004 mark. He has hit 68.38% of greens in regulation this season.
- On the greens, Young has posted a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he has broken par 22.65% of the time.
- Young currently sits at 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 34 points, with a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total average and 14.74% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.