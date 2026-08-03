Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Camilo Villegas's 98-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
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Camilo Villegas returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Villegas' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2021
|T46
|68-67-71-67
|-7
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|71-67-73-68
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-65-69-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-69-69-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.699
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.006
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.256
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.155
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.294
|-0.475
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.699 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has a -0.006 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
- Villegas has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 194th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.