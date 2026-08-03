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8H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas's 98-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

Camilo Villegas's 98-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

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Camilo Villegas returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Villegas at the Wyndham Championship.

Villegas' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-72+1
2024MC68-75+3
2022MC71-71+2
2021T4668-67-71-67-7

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Villegas' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-69-69-69-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-70-69-71-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6669-67-71-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6571-67-73-68-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-74+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-65-69-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-69-69-69-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--

Villegas' recent performances

  • Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.699-0.694
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.006-0.137
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2560.111
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1550.245
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.294-0.475

Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.699 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has a -0.006 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
  • Villegas has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 194th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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