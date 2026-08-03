Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.699 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has a -0.006 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.