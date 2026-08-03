Cameron Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Young has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He has one victory over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Young has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.