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2H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Cameron Young sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

Cameron Young sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

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Cameron Young returns as the defending champion at the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Young won this tournament last year, shooting 22-under.

Latest odds for Young at the Wyndham Championship.

Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025163-62-65-68-22
2024T2267-62-69-72-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT869-61-68-70-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open Championship267-67-73-64-9500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4772-71-66-63-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-70-73-73+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-74-76-73+815.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-67-72-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1068-70-63-74-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship164-67-70-68-19700.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-67-67-71-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-67-65-73-10312.500

Young's recent performances

  • Young has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He has one victory over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
  • Young has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5810.353
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4580.375
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.224-0.007
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.016-0.528
Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2480.194

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.581 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.458 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
  • Young currently sits third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,157 points and ranks seventh with a 1.248 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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