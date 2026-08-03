Cameron Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Cameron Young sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic
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Cameron Young returns as the defending champion at the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Young won this tournament last year, shooting 22-under.
Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|2024
|T22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 22-under.
- Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-61-68-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-67-73-64
|-9
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|72-71-66-63
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-70-73-73
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-74-76-73
|+8
|15.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|1
|64-67-70-68
|-19
|700.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-67-67-71
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Young has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.581
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.458
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.224
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.016
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.248
|0.194
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.581 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.458 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
- Young currently sits third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,157 points and ranks seventh with a 1.248 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.