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1H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Cam Davis hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Cam Davis hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Cam Davis has a mixed history at the Wyndham Championship, with his best result being a tie for seventh in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve upon his tied for 44th finish from last year's tournament.

Latest odds for Davis at the Wyndham Championship.

Davis's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4468-68-69-71-4
2024MC69-73+2
2023T768-67-67-66-12

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Davis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-75+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2170-66-70-67-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-68E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-66-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

Davis's recent performances

  • Davis's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 7-under.
  • Davis has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.630-0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.746-0.469
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1280.047
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.259-0.152
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.762-0.826

Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.630 this season, with a Driving Distance average of 307.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has a -0.746 mark and a 60.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
  • Davis currently ranks 191st with 47 FedExCup Regular Season points and has broken par 17.87% of the time while avoiding bogeys 19.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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