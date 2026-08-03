Cam Davis betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Cam Davis hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Cam Davis has a mixed history at the Wyndham Championship, with his best result being a tie for seventh in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve upon his tied for 44th finish from last year's tournament.
Davis's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2023
|T7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 7-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.630
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.746
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.128
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.259
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.762
|-0.826
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.630 this season, with a Driving Distance average of 307.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has a -0.746 mark and a 60.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
- Davis currently ranks 191st with 47 FedExCup Regular Season points and has broken par 17.87% of the time while avoiding bogeys 19.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.