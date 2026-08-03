Bud Cauley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers
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Cauley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and +1 in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to turn around his recent struggles at this event.
Cauley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-68-73-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|64-66-70-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|72-72-72-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|69-63-66-65
|-17
|500.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|73-74-71-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has one victory and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.095
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.312
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.270
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.357
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.321
|0.511
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
- Cauley ranks 33rd with 1,155 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.