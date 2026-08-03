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2H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers

Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers

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Cauley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and +1 in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to turn around his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Cauley at the Wyndham Championship.

Cauley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-70+2
2024MC70-71+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-68-73-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-76+9--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1464-66-70-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5672-72-72-74+1010.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open169-63-66-65-17500.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has one victory and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Cauley has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged 0.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0950.181
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3120.230
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2700.436
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.357-0.336
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3210.511

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
  • Cauley ranks 33rd with 1,155 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

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1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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