Brooks Koepka betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Brooks Koepka holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Brooks Koepka has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under performance in 2025.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Koepka has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-71-69-68
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|64-68-72
|-6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|63-69-66-68
|-18
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-68-74
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.183
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.606
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.143
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.199
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.733
|0.363
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.606 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Koepka has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.