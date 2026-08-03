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2H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Brice Garnett hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Brice Garnett returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Wyndham Championship.

Garnett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-69-2
2024T4169-67-70-68-6
2023MC71-72+3
2022MC67-74+1
2021T5169-68-68-69-6

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.255-0.192
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0760.006
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.121-0.277
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.093-0.709
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.545-1.172

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 100th with 15.99% Bogey Avoidance.
  • Garnett ranked 131st with 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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