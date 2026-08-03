Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Brice Garnett hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Brice Garnett returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Garnett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2024
|T41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|2021
|T51
|69-68-68-69
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.255
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.076
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.121
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.093
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.545
|-1.172
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 100th with 15.99% Bogey Avoidance.
- Garnett ranked 131st with 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.