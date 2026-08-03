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1H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Brendon Todd finished tied for 12th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Todd at the Wyndham Championship.

Todd's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1264-68-71-66-11
2023T767-63-70-68-12
2022T3668-71-67-67-7
2021T1069-67-65-66-13

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Todd's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Todd's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Todd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-70+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC76-75+11--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6769-73-70-71-11.920
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--
Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+103.750

Todd's recent performances

  • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
  • Todd has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Todd has averaged -2.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.699-0.557
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.093-2.255
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2030.092
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0840.425
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.504-2.295

Todd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.699 and a Driving Distance average of 281.9 yards in 2026.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Todd has delivered a -2.093 mark this season. He has hit 51.19% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Todd has posted a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 27.93 putts per round and has broken par 15.08% of the time.
  • Todd ranks 217th with 2 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 22.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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