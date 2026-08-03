Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Brandt Snedeker sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Brandt Snedeker returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Snedeker's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|2023
|T45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|+4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished T45 at 4-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-68-68-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-68-70-72
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|19.917
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|76-72-75-69
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.897 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.747
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.048
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.466
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.338
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.105
|-0.599
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.747 (156th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Snedeker sported a 0.048 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 458 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.