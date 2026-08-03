Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.747 (156th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Snedeker sported a 0.048 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.