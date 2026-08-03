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1H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Brandt Snedeker sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Brandt Snedeker returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Snedeker at the Wyndham Championship.

Snedeker's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-1
2024MC72-69+1
2023T4570-67-70-69-4
2021MC69-75+4

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished T45 at 4-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Snedeker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-68-68-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-74+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-68-70-72-84.169
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-76+5--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3865-69-70-66-1019.917
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3676-72-75-69+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900

Snedeker's recent performances

  • Snedeker has one victory over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Snedeker has an average of -0.897 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Snedeker has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.747-0.897
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.048-0.490
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4660.475
Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3380.313
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.105-0.599

Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.747 (156th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Snedeker sported a 0.048 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
  • Snedeker has earned 458 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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