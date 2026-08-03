Blades Brown betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Blades Brown will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under performance in 2025.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Brown's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|67-69-67-70
|-15
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|66-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|69-69-66-67
|-13
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-60-68-74
|-19
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
- Brown has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 1.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.169
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.563
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.052
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.435
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.219
|1.640
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.563 mark. He maintained a 73.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.47 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 26.11% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.07%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.