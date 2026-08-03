Blades Brown betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Brown has finished in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.

Brown has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.

Brown has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.