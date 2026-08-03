Billy Horschel betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Billy Horschel drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Billy Horschel finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Horschel's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|2023
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|2022
|T27
|67-69-68-68
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 16-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.222
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.268
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.273
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.030
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.257
|0.544
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.222 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Horschel ranks 107th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 341 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.