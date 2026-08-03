PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Billy Horschel drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Billy Horschel finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Horschel at the Wyndham Championship.

Horschel's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T762-68-71-67-12
2023467-62-63-72-16
2022T2767-69-68-68-8

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 16-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
  • Horschel has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.2220.320
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2680.779
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.273-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.030-0.278
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.2570.544

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.222 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
  • Horschel ranks 107th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 341 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Haotong Li betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW