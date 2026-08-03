Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ben Silverman gets up-and-down from 14 feet for birdie on No. 9 at Rocket Classic
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Ben Silverman missed the cut in both 2024 and 2025 at the Wyndham Championship. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Silverman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|17
|68-66-67-66
|-17
|51.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.119
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.037
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.056
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.436
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.299
|0.428
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has posted a 0.037 mark. He has hit 71.53% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.35% of the time.
- Silverman currently ranks 136th with 190 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.