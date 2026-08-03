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7H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman gets up-and-down from 14 feet for birdie on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

Ben Silverman gets up-and-down from 14 feet for birdie on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

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Ben Silverman missed the cut in both 2024 and 2025 at the Wyndham Championship. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Silverman at the Wyndham Championship.

Silverman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-2
2024MC68-69-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-67-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5468-69-69-71-35.860
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Silverman has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1190.225
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.037-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.056-0.075
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4360.291
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2990.428

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has posted a 0.037 mark. He has hit 71.53% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.35% of the time.
  • Silverman currently ranks 136th with 190 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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