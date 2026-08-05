PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin sinks 36-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Ben Martin sinks 36-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ben Martin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Martin at the Wyndham Championship.

Martin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC70-72+2
2022MC71-70+1
2021T7067-67-76-70E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 70th at even par.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-69-71-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2167-69-66-68-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--

Martin's recent performances

  • Martin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Martin has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.205-0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3180.769
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1040.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.084-1.152
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.075-0.383

Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards places him among the field.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a 0.318 mark. He has a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Martin delivered a -1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.23, and he broke par 18.43% of the time.
  • Martin currently ranks 158th with 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
S.Y. Noh betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Wyndham props: Lean on Carolina natives at Sedgefield
Golfbet News
R1
Groupings Official

Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW