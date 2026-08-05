Ben Martin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Martin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.

Martin has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.