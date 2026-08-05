Ben Martin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ben Martin sinks 36-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Ben Martin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Martin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2021
|T70
|67-67-76-70
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 70th at even par.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-69-71-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|67-69-66-68
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.205
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.318
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.104
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.084
|-1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.075
|-0.383
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards places him among the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a 0.318 mark. He has a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin delivered a -1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.23, and he broke par 18.43% of the time.
- Martin currently ranks 158th with 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.