Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kohles has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.