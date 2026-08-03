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1H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Kohles's 220-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at Rocket Classic

Ben Kohles's 220-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at Rocket Classic

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Ben Kohles returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Kohles at the Wyndham Championship.

Kohles' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-2
2024MC66-71-3
2022T5465-70-71-69-5

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kohles' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2670-65-68-68-931.000
July 26, 20263M Open962-69-65-70-1880.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1571-66-66-66-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT365-67-66-68-18145.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-71-74-70+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-71-66-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250

Kohles' recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Kohles has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 1.912 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1700.183
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8501.007
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0170.128
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1920.595
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2291.912

Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards has kept him competitive.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.850 mark. He has maintained a 73.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.47 Putts Per Round and broke par 23.30% of the time.
  • Kohles currently sits 95th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 403 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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