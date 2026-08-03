Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ben Kohles's 220-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at Rocket Classic
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Ben Kohles returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kohles' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2024
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|2022
|T54
|65-70-71-69
|-5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|9
|62-69-65-70
|-18
|80.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-66
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|65-67-66-68
|-18
|145.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-71-74-70
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.912 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.170
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.850
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.017
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.192
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.229
|1.912
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards has kept him competitive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.850 mark. He has maintained a 73.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.47 Putts Per Round and broke par 23.30% of the time.
- Kohles currently sits 95th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 403 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.