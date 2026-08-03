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2H AGO

Ben James betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben James's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Ben James's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Ben James will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This is his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for James at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is James' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

James' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.5
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.25
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543.0
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.86
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-71-74-76+1--

James' recent performances

  • James has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
  • James has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

James' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2390.298
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.119-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0990.011
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2860.498
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7430.766

James' advanced stats and rankings

  • James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sports a 0.119 mark. He has a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, James delivers a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he breaks par 21.79% of the time.
  • James currently ranks 141st with 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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