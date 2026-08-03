Ben James betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ben James's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Ben James will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This is his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is James' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
James' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.25
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.0
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.86
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-71-74-76
|+1
|--
James' recent performances
- James has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- James has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
James' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.239
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.119
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.099
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.286
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.743
|0.766
James' advanced stats and rankings
- James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sports a 0.119 mark. He has a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, James delivers a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he breaks par 21.79% of the time.
- James currently ranks 141st with 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.