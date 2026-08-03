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59M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin's 196-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

Ben Griffin's 196-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

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Ben Griffin finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Griffin at the Wyndham Championship.

Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1167-67-69-65-12
2024T765-70-63-70-12
2023MC70-73+3
2022469-69-64-64-14

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at 14-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-70-74-69+28.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2169-65-70-67-1339.100
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1064-66-67-67-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1772-70-72-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.082-0.073
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.1170.374
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4600.406
Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4290.399
Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6891.107

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
  • Griffin ranked 36th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,105 points and ranked 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.66%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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