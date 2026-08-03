Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.