Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ben Griffin's 196-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Classic
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Ben Griffin finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|2024
|T7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2022
|4
|69-69-64-64
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at 14-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-70-74-69
|+2
|8.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|69-65-70-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|72-70-72-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-75-70
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.082
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.117
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.460
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.429
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.689
|1.107
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Griffin ranked 36th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,105 points and ranked 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.66%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.