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1H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Beau Hossler hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

Beau Hossler hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

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Beau Hossler finished tied for 15th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Hossler at the Wyndham Championship.

Hossler's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1566-68-70-65-11
2024T1260-70-71-68-11
2023MC77-67+4
2021T6568-69-68-74-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4569-67-70-69-510.000
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.800
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-68-64-68-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Hossler has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1410.369
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.189-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2080.223
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4080.072
Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5680.484

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.189 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
  • Hossler ranked second in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.18% rate this season and accumulated 250 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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