Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Beau Hossler hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open
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Beau Hossler finished tied for 15th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|2024
|T12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|2021
|T65
|68-69-68-74
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|69-67-70-69
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|56
|69-68-67-74
|-6
|5.800
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.141
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.189
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.208
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.408
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.568
|0.484
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.189 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Hossler ranked second in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.18% rate this season and accumulated 250 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.