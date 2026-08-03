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1H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Austin Eckroat hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Austin Eckroat missed the cut at one-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the Wyndham Championship.

Eckroat's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71+1
2024664-72-64-67-13
2023MC71-71+2
2021T3768-69-70-65-8

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-over.
  • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished sixth at 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.5
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.4
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.3
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.9
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.7
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.4
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.1
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.6
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.5

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.276-0.512
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3410.410
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.223-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1550.533
Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.0030.237

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.341 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
  • Eckroat has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 118th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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