Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Austin Eckroat hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Austin Eckroat missed the cut at one-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Eckroat's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2024
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2021
|T37
|68-69-70-65
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-over.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished sixth at 13-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.4
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.3
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.9
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|73
|67-67-80-71
|+5
|2.7
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|68-69-70-76
|+3
|3.4
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|65-71-65-71
|-12
|13.1
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|67-70-68-70
|-9
|26.6
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.5
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.276
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.341
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.223
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.155
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.003
|0.237
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.341 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.