Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Eckroat has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.