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2H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

Andrew Putnam sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

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Andrew Putnam returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Putnam at the Wyndham Championship.

Putnam's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-72-2
2024MC68-69-3
2023T2767-71-68-67-7
2022T2770-64-69-69-8
2021MC67-73E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022 and 2023, when he finished tied for 27th.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1764-70-70-70-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Putnam has an average of -1.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.635-1.024
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2230.365
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.383-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2480.415
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.219-0.331

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam has delivered a 0.223 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.29% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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