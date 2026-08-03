Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Andrew Putnam sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Rocket Classic
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Andrew Putnam returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Putnam's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|2023
|T27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|2022
|T27
|70-64-69-69
|-8
|2021
|MC
|67-73
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022 and 2023, when he finished tied for 27th.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Putnam has an average of -1.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.635
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.223
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.383
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.248
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.219
|-0.331
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.635 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam has delivered a 0.223 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.