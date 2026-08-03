Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Novak holes 26-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Andrew Novak returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Novak looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Novak's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2024
|T52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|2023
|T33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|2022
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 6-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.400
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-65-73-73
|E
|5.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-70-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-71-67-69
|-4
|38.071
Novak's recent performances
- Novak's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 4-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.033
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.099
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.211
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.624
|-1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.280
|-0.892
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Novak has accumulated 409 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.