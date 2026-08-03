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1H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak holes 26-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Andrew Novak holes 26-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Andrew Novak returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Novak looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Novak at the Wyndham Championship.

Novak's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-72E
2024T5268-67-72-69-4
2023T3364-70-67-73-6
2022MC70-73+3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 6-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-74+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.400
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 4-under.
  • Novak has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged -0.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0330.165
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.099-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2110.382
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.624-1.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.280-0.892

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
  • Novak has accumulated 409 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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