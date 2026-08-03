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1H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Travelers

Alex Smalley sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Travelers

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Alex Smalley missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Smalley at the Wyndham Championship.

Smalley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-72-1
2024MC71-68-1
2023MC68-71-1
2022T1365-70-71-64-10
2021T2968-64-72-66-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5367-73-67-74+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4771-66-71-64-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Smalley has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.109-0.237
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.310-0.394
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.016-0.560
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.287-0.067
Average Strokes Gained: Total320.690-1.259

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
  • Smalley has earned 1,251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.690 ranks 32nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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