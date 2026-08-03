Alex Smalley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Alex Smalley sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Travelers
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Alex Smalley missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2022
|T13
|65-70-71-64
|-10
|2021
|T29
|68-64-72-66
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|67-73-67-74
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|71-66-71-64
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|83-76
|+15
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Smalley has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.109
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.310
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.016
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.287
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.690
|-1.259
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 1,251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.690 ranks 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.