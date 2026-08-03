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49M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Noren's 101-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Travelers

Alex Noren's 101-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Travelers

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Alex Noren finished tied for third at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of building on that strong performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Noren at the Wyndham Championship.

Noren's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T362-70-69-64-15
2023T3872-66-68-69-5

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Noren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-69-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-75+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5569-66-70-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday971-74-67-70-6175.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT774-69-66-69-10212.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6573-73-66-70-26.625

Noren's recent performances

  • Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
  • Noren has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noren has averaged -1.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.128-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.164-1.266
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.077-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5560.481
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.342-1.089

Noren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
  • Noren has earned 779 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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