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Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers

Alex Fitzpatrick sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers

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Alex Fitzpatrick will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 at the 2026 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT7169-67-73-77+65.750
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT769-66-64-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2371-69-72-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-70-66-937.556
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT672-71-72-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625
May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-ten five times and in the top-twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.955 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4880.364
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9540.658
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.031-0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.110-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3000.955

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.488 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.954 mark. He posted a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he broke par 21.90% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick currently ranks 19th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,403 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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