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2H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

Alejandro Tosti sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic

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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the 2024 Wyndham Championship after posting rounds of 70-73. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Tosti at the Wyndham Championship.

Tosti's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-73+3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC82-70+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--

Tosti's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged -1.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2620.042
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.913-0.751
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.082-0.148
Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.882-0.682
Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.615-1.538

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti has a -0.913 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 61.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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