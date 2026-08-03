Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Alejandro Tosti sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Rocket Classic
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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the 2024 Wyndham Championship after posting rounds of 70-73. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Tosti's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -1.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.262
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.913
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.082
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.882
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.615
|-1.538
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti has a -0.913 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 61.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.