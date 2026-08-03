Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti has a -0.913 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 61.58% Greens in Regulation rate.