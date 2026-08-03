Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 4 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The South African has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-72-71-70
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|80.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|74-73-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.523
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.184
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.381
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.107
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.149
|-0.825
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter leads the TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 330.4 yards, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Potgieter sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Potgieter currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 591 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.