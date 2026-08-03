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1H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 4 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 4 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

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Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The South African has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Potgieter at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Potgieter's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-67+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-65E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-72-71-70+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-67-70-65-1280.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-70-73-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4874-73-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1469-71-72-68-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2567-67-67-75-835.375

Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Potgieter has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter has averaged -0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5230.058
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.184-0.358
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.381-0.477
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.107-0.047
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.149-0.825

Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter leads the TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 330.4 yards, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 ranks 16th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Potgieter sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
  • Potgieter currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 591 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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