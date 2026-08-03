Adrien Saddier betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Adrien Saddier sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Rocket Classic
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Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with the tournament offering an $8.5 million purse.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-67-67-74
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|72-66-72-71
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.066
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.174
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.155
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.037
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.300
|-0.049
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.174 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.10% of the time.
- Saddier earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.01% ranked 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.